Ghanaian musician, S3FA, has made a laudable fashion on the streets of Paris and fans are loving every bit and piece of it

The singer did justice to the street style fashion looking entirely chic and regal as she wore a hot mini dress like the star she is

The fashionable photos has got the fans and social media users praise SEFA's style sense after sharing the photos online

Popular Ghanaian singer, S3FA, is a force to reckon with when it comes to fashion and style as she proves that on the streets of Paris in France in recent photos.

The singer who is currently in France shared photos of herself on the streets of France in a beautiful and chic outfit on her social media pages which is making waves online.

The singer went in for a street culture style which saw her rocking a hot mini dress and high boots on serving us the ultimate fashion inspiration for vacations.

S3FA scored the looked with a cap and went in for a winter jacket over the sultry dress in the drip photos which she captioned:

"pushing …..whatever that means"

Social media reactions

@beverly_afaglo commented:

"Dayum"

@many3._karley stated:

"Ha adon choke"

@rama_dejesus commented:

"You look amazing"

@raquellesarts stated:

"Love your sense of fashion simple and classy"

The singer seem to be taking major steps and making boss moves as she was recently inducted into the family of Sony Music Pub Africa in a public announcement made made by the family

"#NewSigning We are thrilled to welcome Ghanian afrobeat music sensation @s3fa_gh to our #sonymusicpubfamily. We are honoured to be part of the next chapter in her musical career."

Sony Music Pub Family posted.

