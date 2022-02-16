Shatta Wale's new lover Elfreda is a year older two days after the world celebrated Valentine's Day

Elfreda has released a daring photo of herself announcing her birthday to the world in grand style

The photo of Elfreda has caught the attention of her followers as they wished her a happy birthday

Elfreda, the beautiful girlfriend of Shatta Wale, is a year older on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The new lover of the Ayoo hitmaker is not leaving any stone unturned by releasing a gorgeous photo to celebrate the day.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Elfreda is captured wearing a black straight dress.

Elfreda: Shatta Wale's new queen celebrates birthday with beautiful photo (Photo credit: Instagram/elfy_officiall)

From the photo, Elfreda was seen wearing a beautiful wine coloured hairstyle.

The new queen of the Shatta Movement looks so flashy and it is the reason why Shatta Wale chose her over other ladies.

Elfreda caption read, "Happy birthday to me."

Fans reaction

Social media have taken to the comment section to wish Elfreda a big happy birthday.

raeabbeyy:

"Happy birthday babes @elfy_officiall link up when you come back let’s pop some."

lindamensah2631:

"Just yesterday #shatta wale# propose to u today is your birthday or u think he will buy you #Bugatti# lol happy birthday."

go.dson856:

"Happy birthday our SM queenmother."

formulaken:

"Happy birthday Queen long life and prosperity."

tonight_collection_:

"Enjoy your blessings boss wife"

vincentclark754:

"happy earth strong dear more life and prosperity.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend shuts down Instagram with awesome Valentine's Day photo

Elfreda, the new girlfriend of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has sent love sparks flying in the air after she dropped a beautiful photo on Valentine's Day.

In the Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Elfreda was seen seated in a huge chair as she looked straight into the camera.

Elfreda was wearing a black dress and complimented her look with a beautifully made beat-up makeover.

She was seen rocking an expensive-looking hairpiece as a gold-themed bracelet graced her left arm.

Becca's husband shows her love; hypes her in new romantic video

Multi-talented Ghanaian songstress Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong famed as Becca and her hubby have been spotted in a new lovey-dovey video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo appeared to have gone on a romantic dinner and were about to leave.

Sani Tobi Daniel, Becca's husband, took the lead to wait for his wife at the entrance of the building and pulled his phone to record her.

