Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin has popped up with another lovely video on social media

The video shows Maxin and her mother having a good vibe while they spent time together at home

Maxin's video which comes ahead of her third birthday on February 21 has stirred lovely reactions from fans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawusi Mensah, is set to turn three years old in a little over one week from now.

Ahead of Baby Maxin's third birthday, the little girl has got many people falling in love as a new video of her surfaced. The video shows Maxin and her mother having fun together.

In the video which was shared on Maxin's Instagram page, the little girl is seen seated beside her mother on a couch.

Baby Maxin and her mother have been vibing in a video Photo source: @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

Maxin vibes with her mother

With a pacifier in her mouth, Baby Maxin was heard telling her mother to sleep. Her mother responded that she could not sleep.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

But Maxin would not take 'no' for an answer so she had to plead with her mother to sleep.

"Oh please, please, please...I beg you," Maxin said.

The mother agreed and told Maxin to also sleep. But before she told Maxin to sleep, McBrown asked the little girl to give her a kiss before sleeping and she took out the pacifier to kiss McBrown.

Not long after closing her eyes, Maxin opened them and asked her mother to open hers. From there, it became a contest opening and closing their eyes. All along, Maxin's father was standing a few metres behind them.

Fans hail Baby Maxin

The video of Baby Maxin and her mother has stirred reactions from her online followers. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below:

babylordethefirst said:

"So satisfying to watch ."

adoma_khadija said:

"Akwadaa yi afi )se sleep ."

sika_aseye said:

"Already a big girl. Woow. In advance to you."

akosua_maiga said:

"Only God knows how many times ve watched dis God bless baby Maxine ."

mis_konadu said:

"Aaaaw this is so priceless and beautiful ."

Maxin dazzles social media

McBrown's daughter has always warmed hearts with her social media activities.

For instance, she once went shopping with her mother and Baby Maxin declined her mother's pick for her to choose what she wanted.

Baby Maxin was also in the news for playing with her friends happily in her mother's big living room.

The bubbly little girl, just like her mother, is always seen in high spirit and lively mood.

Source: YEN.com.gh