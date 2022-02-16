5 photos of lawyer Sandra Ankobiah feeling herself in blue outfit draw reactions

Sandra Ankobiah has once again dazzled her ardent fans on social media with some stunning photos of herself

The lawyer and socialite looked exceptionally elegant in her dashing outfit as she sat gracefully on a chair

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for wowing her fans with her classic fashion sense in the photos and videos of herself she shares online

The ever-radiant Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah, has turned heads on Instagram with her latest set of photos which are causing on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular photo and video-sharing app Instagram, Sandra Ankobiah was seen wearing a beautiful attire as she sat at what looked like a restaurant.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing on a seat as she posed while sipping on a drink from a glass which was on the table.

Photos of Sandra Ankobiah. Source: sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

The pretty lawyer was seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt over a pair of black bodycon trousers.

She complimented her outfit with a pair of expensive-looking purple handbag which sat on the table.

After posting the photos, Sandra Ankobiah captioned them:

"I couldn’t pick one".

Celebs and fans react to the photos

Many friends, colleagues and followers of Sandra Ankobiah took to the comment section to react to the photos.

Actress Yvonne Okoro wrote:

"u too foine baby to pick one"

blackbarbielish also had this to say:

"My purple pumpkin"

h.o.n.n.y.gram came in with the comment:

"Ever beautiful"

abigailpeprahkwarteng complimented Sandra over her lips:

"You have beautiful lips Sandra."

Source: YEN.com.gh