An adorable video showing Black Sherif having a hearty conversation with his classmates he met in town has warmed many hearts

The Second Sermon hitmaker was seen hugging some of his mates and even exchanged contacts with them

Black Sherif has been touted as many to be crowned as New Artiste of the Year at many upcoming music events

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif famed as Black Sherif, has warmed hearts online with a video of him chatting with his classmates in town.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Back Sherif who was attending an interview at a radio station decided to stop and chat with his schoolmates he bumped into.

The First and Second Sermon hitmaker appeared to have left his team to chat with his mates and was seen beaming with smiles at the opportunity.

Photos of Black Sherif with his classmates. Source: @i_am_akua_asaa

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif hugged some of his mates and indicated that he used to worry one of them a lot in class.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The music progidy, while chatting with his friends, took out his phone and exchanged contacts with some of them.

The video which was recorded by someone, had a voice in it saying the Second Sermon hitmaker had missed his mates and decided to spend some time with them.

According to the voice in the background, Black Sherif had to learn how to handle his stardom because he was now not an unknown person.

The musician then decided to take a stroll with his mates as they chatted while making his way into the premises of the radio station.

1st and 2nd Sermon hitmaker Black Sherif drops out of UPSA

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif, had indicated that he was no longer a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, the rapper is believed to have interacted with some of his fans on social media where he announced that he had dropped out of school.

Interacting with fans on Snapchat, the 'Second Sermon' rapper was asked what programme he was studying at UPSA.

He however added that he was now in another school but broke hearts further by saying if his second try at tertiary education was not going to work, he would drop out again.

The rapper is believed to have enrolled in Ghana's premier university, Legon.

Source: YEN.com.gh