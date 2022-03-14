Don Little shaves all his dreadlocks; flaunts his sakora in new photos

Don Little has flaunted his new hairstyle after she shaved off all his hair due to reas0nos yet to be known

The actor was seen showing off the new 'cut' on social media when he made a post about it for all to see

Don Little is noted for his acting prowess and his lifetime dream of becoming a police officer in the future

Diminutive Ghanaian actor and comedian, Don Little known in real life as Stephen Atanga, has flaunted a new haircut in a photo fast going viral.

In a number of photos shared on his official Instagram page, Don Little showed off the newly-shaved hairstyle.

The actor did not give any prior notice for his new looks so he took many of his fans and followers by surprise.

Photos show a clean-shaven Don Little beaming with a classic smile as she posed for an up-close photo.

It is yet to be known if the hairstyle is a personal decision or it is related to the actor's career as an actor.

According to the diminutive actor, his knew hairstyle placed him in the mirroring image of Ghana's sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

After posting the photos of his new hairstyle, Don Little captioned them:

"Nana Addo Lookalike, anaa mebor dam"

Fans of Don Little React To Photos

Many fans and followers of Don Little took to the comment section to react to the photos he shared on social media.

mrsdegraft came in with the comment:

"Miy3m kraa ashimi"

michaelbeela1 commented:

"Say man say boy"

_khobby_bryan55 wrote:

"Oh who did this to you"

mimiblessing1 had this to say:

"Eeii sorry if I ever called you a small boy..I’m really sorry GRANDPA.. please forgive your GRANDDAUGHTER"

