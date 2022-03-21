Coded and Nkonkonsa have had a lyrical go at each other during a live radio interview in Accra

The duo was seen exchanging words after their submissions on the radio show were met with hostility from their quarters

It took the likes of Ola Michaels and a host of others to calm tempers that were flaring during the interview

Well-known Ghanaian musician Russell Edem Avornyo popularly as Coded of 4x4 fame has engaged in a heated argument with blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, both Coded and Nkonkonsa were all guests on Ola Michael's show on Accra-based Neat FM.

The duo went on the tangent of talking about Coded's newly-released song, Dada Damoase which was gaining a lot of attention online.

Musician Coded Of 4x4 Fame And Blogger Nkonkonsa. Source: @neatfm

Source: Instagram

Coded of 4x4 group was heard accusing Nkonnkonsa of not promoting him enough but the award-winning Ghanaian blogger was not buying that.

According to Eugene Osafo Nkansah, he was one of the media personalities who promotes the works of Coded without even being asked and had done so for many years.

The accusations and counter-accusations coming from the camps of the two celebrities quickly escalated and led to heated arguments between them.

Nkonkonsa was heard saying he was not under any obligation to promote the works of an artiste - a statement which got Coded infuriated and he responded by saying he did not need the blogger's promotion.

The duo, who were formerly seated, immediately sprang to their feet as they flew words at each other during the live radio show.

It took the tact of other panellists and host of the show, Ola Michaels to calm tempers and restore some sanity to the airwaves.

