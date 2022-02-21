Baby Maxin, the daughter of Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah, has turned three years old today, February 21, 2022

Maxwell Mensah gushed as he shared photos of Maxin twinning in kente with her mother to celebrate her new age

Many of Maxwell's followers have hailed McBrown and Maxin and wished the little girl a happy birthday

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has taken over social media with stunning photos.

The photos have been shared in celebration of Maxin's third birthday which fell on on Monday, February 21, 2022.

One set of the photos has Maxin and her mother twinning in the same colourful kente fabric. The little girl sat on the laps of her mother while adorned with beads.

Maxwell Mensah has gushed over Baby Maxin's birthday photos with her McBrown Photo source: @maxmens, @iamamamcbrown

That set of photos seems to have enchanted Maxin's father, Maxwell Mensah, who took to his Instagram page to share the photos in celebration of the girl's birthday. For Maxwell, Maxin and McBrown were the queens of his heart.

"My Queens ❤❤ @iambabymaxin @iamamamcbrown ❤❤," he gushed.

Maxin gets birthday wishes

The birthday message from Maxwell to his daughter got many of his followers to join him in wishing the girl happy birthday. Others agreed with the description he gave to his daughter and wife.

prayetietia said:

"Yesoo. They are ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

eugeniaasare10 said:

"Wooooow..what a beauty..happy birthday princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

iamofficialakosua said:

"Happy birthday God hands(mawusi)❤️."

billgift4fashion said:

"May she grow to be a bigger blessing to you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_mishpeecouture said:

"Happy birthday Maxim wish u God’s wisdom grace and blessings."

richmondasamoah4667 said:

"Happy happy glorious birthday princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

sylveraasantewaa said:

"Happy birthday princess may God protect u, may he bless you with wisdom, grace, Strength, favour, good health and good wealth in the might name of Jesus Amen Love u ."

Happy birthday to me - Baby Maxin sings ahead of her birthday celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baby Maxin had been spotted in a birthday mood head of time.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin was seen walking and she was heard singing "happy birthday to me."

