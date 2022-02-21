Zionfelix has found his way in the crosshairs of social media users following his recent interview with Nektunez

The blogger was heard asking the Ameno Amapiano remix hitmaker why he could not speak Twi despite being a Ghanaian

Many social media users were having none of the blogger's question and decided to have a go at him in the comments

Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah famed as Zionfelix has gotten onto the wrong side of some social media users following his recent interview with music maker, Nektunez

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Zionfelix was seen interviewing Nektunez who hails from the Volta region of Ghana.

The Atlanta-based Ghanaian multi-genre record producer, singer, songwriter, composer and entrepreneur answered many questions about himself during the interview.

Zionfelix, was heard asking Nektunez if he was a Ghananian and of he could speak the local dialect, Twi.

Nektunez's answer was that even though he could understand the language, he was bad at speaking it.

The award-winning blogger appeared to have expressed some surprise over the Ameno Amapiano remix maker's response which did not go down well with many people.

Popular rapper Edem posted the snippet of the interview and expressed his dissatisfaction over the blogger's line of questioning.

Edem's post was captioned:

"Yo @zionfelixdotcom No no no no"

Fans react to the video

Many fans of the rapper as well as the popular Ghanaian blogger took to the comment section to react to the video.

Rapper ponobiom noted:

"Yuh man @zionfelixdotcom check ya self and set it back"

worlasigh also wrote:

"And these are the influential people. So disrespectful!!!!"

johnklu had this to say:

"Twi language & so what. Do they also speak our language? Yakam3viwo. They think Efo & Alaji get twi time err"

realest_lakers wrote:

"Person say he be voltarian u say by force he for bab twi? Why twi voltarians dema dialect?"

henrydrey_ also commented:

"They make it look like everybody gotta understand and speak twi"

