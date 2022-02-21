A young lady called Gifty Pamela is amassing attention on social media after appearing on Date Rush for the first time

According to a gentleman on Twitter, Gifty's looks warrant that she goes for the character who acted as Monkey in Journey to the West

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and gathered some of the rib-cracking reactions Ghanaians shared

Gifty Pamela, a new contestant on the famous relationship reality show, Date Rush, is causing a great stir on social media because of her unconventional looks.

The young lady appeared for the first time on Episode 6 of the Season 6 edition which was aired on TV3 Ghana on Sunday, February 20, 2022, after one of the contestants named Precious had a date and was taken off.

Gifty came onto the stage with great exuberance that got most of the crowd cheering her own with some contestants admiring her dance moves but her appearance is continuing to make waves on social media.

The most hilarious of all comments was from a gentleman who juxtaposed her outfit to that of the Monkey character in the old-time Indian series, Journey to the West.

Social media reactions

@GBlewusi replying to @webkid_afrika said:

Sun Wukong is not Shifu, Shifu means master and his master was Sanzang, how did you people watch the show sarf ah

@Khojo_Hazard24 indicated:

The master who is called Shifu came into mind before giovanni even said journey to the west

@mensahe33 replying to @webkid_afrika and @GiovaniCaleb stated:

Pamela Shiffu... flabbergasted, eei giovanicaleb too u dey give loose talk ooh kweer

See the post below

