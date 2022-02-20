A photographer has been spotted in a video stealing money that was being thrown on a married couple

The vendor at the wedding was videoed siphoning the money with his feet and quickly placing it in his pocket

One of the guests at the wedding who noticed what the cameraman was doing took out a phone and videoed him

A trending video showing a photographer at a wedding ceremony stealing money meant fro the newly-wedded groom and bride has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the cameraman who had probably been contracted by the couple to take photos decided to enrich himself.

While the friends of the couple were being sprayed with cash by loved ones, the photographer saw an 'opportunity' to make more money.

He quickly decided to sit close to the dancing area so as to be close to the cash that was all over the dancefloor.

The photographer took off his slippers and started pulling the notes one by one and quickly stuffing them into his pocket.

This had gone on for a while and one observant guest at the wedding noticed what was going on and decided to video the photographer.

Another man who was seated close by also saw what the photographer was doing and he decided to also join as well.

