Gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, has caused a stir online with a new video of her rocking a corset dress

She could hardly breathe as the dress was so tight on her and her suffering was clearly seen as she spoke

Many people have reacted to the video with many expressing concerns over Asamoah's dress and makeup

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A new video of popular gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, has got fans complaining and worried over her.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Diana Asamoah is seen rocking a corset couture that looks so tight on her that she can hardly breathe.

She was speaking in the video about arriving in the UK and getting ready for a certain wedding.

A collage of Diana Asamoah. Photo credit: @zionfelix.com/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It is seen clearly that Asamoah suffered to breathe as she stopped intermittently as she spoke.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fans react to Diana Asamoah’s video

Many people have seen from the video that Diana Asamoah is suffering and they are not happy.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

akoteyfrank: “Is the dress not tightening her too much? Just asking oo.”

ella_amakie_: “I’m crying i can’t breathe. I’m suffocating for her.”

sarahmorgan751: “Can she breath at all and the video refused to pause.”

officialjapheth: “She can't breathe y'all, mama is suffocating.”

dj_clik: “Before you were criticizing people who dressed as u do now. W’ahu ne nyinaa no na ɛyɛ ohia nti aa? W’ano sɛ ɛmaa condom!!!!”

nanaadwoagem: “Breath breath tell her to breath. I laugh die.”

ur_boo_favourite_crush: “Whoever did her makeup must be arrested eiii Jesus!!!”

felicia.donkor.777: “She can't even breathe.”

abynamamle: “Why am I having problem with her dress.”

ohenewaa__thewigmaker: “The woman can't breathe, isn't it too tight”

_naa.adjeley02: “There's no breathing in couture ampa.”

maame_frimpomah: “Ah, is she able to breathe? Boi.”

berla_boatemaa: “Aww it’s not easy to slay oo.. see how mama dey suffer.”

Diana Asamoah opens up on her sudden change in fashion

Diana Asamoah has become an internet sensation after her recent change and taste in fashion.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, she opened up on her current fashion choice and why she dresses like a diva nowadays.

Speaking in a self-recorded video and published by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Evangelist Diana Asamoah was heard saying she was slaying for Christ.

She said one's way of dressing was not a measure of spirituality and added that even speaking in different tongues did not mean one was holier than others.

Source: YEN.com.gh