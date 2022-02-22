Sandra Ankobiah has mesmerized her ardent fans on social media with some stunning photos of herself

The lawyer and socialite looked exceptionally elegant in her dashing outfit as she posed all the way from her vacation in faraway Turkey

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for wowing her fans with her classic fashion sense in the photos and videos of herself she shares online

The ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has turned heads on Instagram with her latest set of photos which are causing on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram, Sandra Ankobiah was seen shining bright like a diamond all the way from Turkey.

Sandra Ankobiah who is currently on vacation in the foreign country was seen posing close to the beach while wearing a stunning outfit.

She was seen wearing a double shade of purple attire as she beamed with smiles for the camera.

The pretty lawyer complimented her outfit with an expensive-looking handbag, a pair of sunglasses and some jewellery.

After posting the photos, Sandra Ankobiah captioned them:

"From Istanbul with love!" and added some love emojis to it.

Celebs and fans react to the photos

Many friends, colleagues and followers of Sandra Ankobiah took to the comment section to react to the photos.

blackbarbielish came in with the comment:

"That’s my bessssssss frennnnnnnnn lookin like a bag of money"

berimaseanbills1 also wrote:

"Purple season EBONNN"

flightbae.b complimented the socialite on her outfit:

"love this outfit"

sarfowaah wanted to make Sandra Ankobiah go viral:

"What a wow! sharing if I may please.. Thanks"

Source: YEN.com.gh