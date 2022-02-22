Media personality Adwoa Yeboah Agyei stuns fans with gorgeous photo

Adwoa Yeboah Agyei has stunned many social media users with her latest photo she posted

The media personality was seen beaming with an infectious smile as she posed in what looked like her office

Adwoa Yeboah Agyei is one of the media personalities in the country noted for her excellent command of the Twi language in news presentation

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian media personality Adwoa Yeboah Agyei has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with a new photo of herself she shared online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Adwoa Yeboah Agyei was seen wearing a black dress while standing in what looked like her cubicle at her workplace.

The affable media personality was seen wearing a black dress as she showed off her very pretty smile for all to see.

Photos of Media personality Adwoa Yeboah Agyei. Source: adwoayeboahagyei

Source: Instagram

Adwoa Yeboah Agyei complimented her looks with a well-plaited hairstyle which was coloured at the tips

Fans react to the photo

Many fans and followers of the popular media personality took to the comment section to react to the post.

talklifegh noted:

"Fine fine woman"

deborah_ruth_gyimah also commented:

"We miss you on our tv screens oo mama"

asanteruth969ra270913 came in with the comment:

"Ei adwoa, afie yi menhunuuu wo. S3 Wo Ho y3 w'ahu"

asamoahbright09 also dropped his comment which read:

"Welcome back naaaposo"

grace.abban.146 also commented:

"Is the red hair for me"

There were many comments that showed that Adwoa Yeboah Agyei was indeed loved and adored by her fans and followers.

