Ghanaian actress, socialite, and social media model, Moesha Boduong, has said she wants to become a good actress like Mercy Johnson

Moesha made this revelation when she commented on a post shared by Mercy Johnson on her Instagram page

She had earlier said she wanted to become a gospel musician and had plans of collaborating with Kuami Eugene

Moesha initially faced a serious mental and spiritual issues that made her go into hiding until her return recently

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian actress and social media model, Moesha Boduong, has expressed the desire to become a “good actress” like Nigeria’s superstar Mercy Johnson.

Moesha says she is praying that she will one day become so good like Mercy in acting.

She made this revelation when she commented under a post Mercy Johnson shared to her Instagram handle.

A collage of Moesha and Mercy Johnson. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong @mercyjohnsonokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mercy had shared photos from a current movie she was shooting and looked like a gangster with the costume she had on.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Moesha then commented: “I pray to become a good actress like you one day”.

A screenshot of Moesha's comment under Mercy Johnson's post. Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Moesha gets a response

Some fans of Mercy Johnson in Nigeria reacted to Moesha’s comment.

Certified Fola, for instance, wrote invited Moesha over to Nigeria. According to her, Moesha will get the needed training and coaching when she moves there to have her dream of becoming like Mercy Johnson fulfilled.

certified_fola02: “@moeshaboduong come Nigeria so you can be able to show your talent more and learn❤️❤️ in Nollywood...miss you so much on IG, welcome back moe.”

Another Mercy Johnson fan, Justina Roxey, also used praying hands emojis to respond: “Amen” to Moesha’s request:

justinaroxey: “@moeshaboduong [Amen]!

Moesha wants to become a gospel musician

Earlier, Moesha registered her pleasure to become a gospel musician so as to help more people draw close to God.

She told Kuami Eugene on his birthday that they needed to collaborate for her to release her first gospel song.

This was on Kuami Eugene's 25th birthday when Moesha also prayed and wished the Wish Me Well singer well.

Moesha's 2021 woes

For those who may not be aware, Moesha Boduong has gone off social media after having some personal issues.

There have been many unverified rumours, including that Moesha slept with a devilish man whom she did not know was evil.

That rumour had it that the man exchanged Moesha's soul for wealth after their affair.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Not long after, she was spotted in a video trying to jump off a high-rise building. This led to concerns over her mental health.

She was in the news recently following a video of her shaking her body and saying that her shape is still intact.

Source: YEN.com.gh