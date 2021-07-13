Moesha has been spotted in a video sitting on one of the floors of an uncompleted storey building

The actress was heard confessing and apologising to girls she introduced to men

Commentary in the video stated that the actress and model tried to jump from the building

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Actress and model, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has given her fans and followers a lot to worry about after it was reported that she tried taking her own life.

In a new Instagram video which is spreading like wildfire and spotted by YEN.com.gh, Moesha is seen sitting atop a building with her arms and portions of her dress looking very dirty.

The actress was surrounded by men and a woman who appeared like labourers in the uncompleted building.

I am sorry to the girls I introduced to men - Moesha cries in video as she tries taking life. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

Moesha was heard saying she spent most of her days in the nightclub but all that did not profit her in any way.

She went on to apologise to all the women she introduced to men and also asked for the whole country to forgive her.

Moesha then thanked all the people who were available when she tried jumping from the building and said she had rescinded her decision of taking her life.

She then preached to the people around and said there was no need for young women to entice men with their bodies just for money.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to her, such monies cannot be used for anything profitable and said she was a living testimony of the things she was saying.

Meanwhile, Twene Jonas, the popular Ghanaian social media commentator based in the United States of America has reacted to Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi's wrong prophecies.

In a new video making rounds online, the "Glass nkoaa" crooner was seen going on his usual walk on the streets of USA while reacting to the matter.

According to Jonas, he did not know why the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International would put himself up for ridicule.

He went on to say that from the way things were unfolding, the best option would be for the man of God to be sent to a mental institution, preferably, Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh