A new video of controversial Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, has fans concluding that she looks like Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend, Elfreda.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram has Diana Asamoah slamming ‘slay queens’ saying that if they would just ‘slay’ and not for Christ, it won’t end well for them.

Asamoah added that some of the young girls have ended up being “used” by men because they don’t live a good life.

A collage of Diana Asamoah, Shatta Wale, and Elfreda. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @i_am_akua_saah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

If you don’t take your time and do not slay for Christ, guys will only use you and in the end you will feel useless. But if you take good care of yourself, you will find a man who will take you to your parents for marriage,” Diana Asamoah said in the Akan language.

She added that any female who expresses happiness for another over marriage, the same favour will be their portion.

Fans react to Diana Asamoah’s post and say she looks like Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend

However, beyond listening to Diana Asamoah’s message, some fans have noticed that she looks like Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend, Elfreda.

Empress, for instance, wrote that Elfreda looks a bit like Diana Asamoah:

empress5887: “Infact shatta girlfriend look like her small be ooo.”

Honey girl also noticed that:

honey_hug_girl: “@empress5887 true o.”

Abena also made her own observation that Diana Asamoah could not talk without her wig:

abenavicky7: “She can’t talk without her wig.”

Winifred also commented that Diana Asamoah’s lifestyle has changed because she got money:

winifreddwomo: “Hmm whn u get money ur lifestyle change is dem true diz woman paa hmm she no longer put on her duku again we are going wig.”

