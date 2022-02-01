Actress and Instagram model, Moesha Boduong, has revealed that she is venturing into the gospel industry soon

She told Kuami Eugene about this and said they need to have a collaboration on the song so that they can win more souls for Christ

Moesha made this disclosure in her birthday message to Kuami Eugene and many people have reacted to this

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Bodung, has declared her intentions to venture into gospel music so she could win more souls for Christ.

She is not going to release her first song alone but with sensational singer Kuami Eugene, and thus, asked Kuami Eugene to get ready.

Moesha made this revelation in her birthday wish to Kuami Eugene on her Instagram handle as seen by YEN.com.gh.

A collage of Moesha and Kuami Eugene.

Source: Instagram

She shared a cute photo of the rapper to wish him success and elevation in his music career.

Many people react to Moesha’s birthday message to Kuami Eugene

Fans have been divided over Moesha’s post. While some have wished her well, others have disputed her ability to become a gospel musician.

Some wondered if she would have considered being a gospel musician if she had not been met with what she went through.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ahcomhotty: “Amen we waiting for it.”

samuelbasseyglobal: “Amen…HAPPY BIRTHDAY SENIOR MAN.”

kofi.pooley: “Happy birthday.”

joy_isjoy_: “If you wouldn't have gone through those atrocities would you know there is Jesus to win souls for?”

lod_brian: “@moeshaboduong noooo gospel is not for youuuuu. What are you doing.”

bebestore___: “Madam relax.”

phyllisnyarko5: “Amen. Happy birthday Kwame.”

_21st__century___: “Welcome.”

gh_gists: “Amen , we can’t wait.”

masa_comotfd1: “Gospel?Aarhn well.”

preciousverily: “Wow.”

ayetherealtalk: “Amen.”

baibe_naa: “Amen ooo.”

amharberry: “Ameen.”

adwubinanayaa: “Waooow indeed God is good.”

ednaoseimensah: “Amen to that.”

shatta_tina: “Happy birthday dear.”

kueen_afia: “Amen obaaaa.”

Moesha bounces back and says: "My shape is still intact"

Moesha was in the news recently following a video of her shaking her body and saying that her shape is still intact.

In the video that gained massive views and reactions on Instagram, Moesha was seen in the company of a woman she described as her spiritual mother.

Moesha's 2021 woes

For those who may not be aware, Moesha Boduong has gone off social media after having some personal issues.

There have been many unverified rumours, including that Moesha slept with a devilish man whom she did not know was evil.

That rumour had it that the man exchanged Moesha's soul for wealth after their affair.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Not long after, she was spotted in a video trying to jump off a high-rise building. This led to concerns over her mental health.

