Anita Akufo has proven why she is one of the gorgeous media personalities in Ghana at the moment

The renowned broadcaster has released an old photo of herself and fans can't stop talking about it

Anita has been in the media space for the past three years and she is really carving a niche for herself

Date Rush reality show hostess, Anita Akuffo, has melted the hearts of many on social media with her throwback photo.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful media personality didn't disappoint her fans.

Anita was captured sitting on a public chair wearing a beautiful blue straight outfit looking flashy.

Anita Akufo Dazzles Social Media Users With Gorgeous Throwback Photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Anita Akuffo)

Source: Instagram

From the photo, Anita wore white sneakers as she complimented her beauty with a white handbag by her side.

Anita also wore a sunglasses as she posed for the camera beautifully.

Her caption read, "Throwback to that spice garden moment."

Fans reaction:

Anita's throwback photo has attracted massive reactions from her loyal fans on Instagram.

_.pink_.lemonadee:

"this is beautyyyyy"

yamfimax:

"So beautiful Anita"

_maame_ama.bills:

"My forever "

paulinanyevile:

"Role model"

Source: YEN.com.gh