Yvonne Okoro has turned heads on social media with a new photo she shared on her Instagram page

The actress was spotted looking as beautiful as ever as she posed for the camera while beaming with a lovely smile

The Ghanaian actress is noted for mesmerizing her many fans and followers with her beautiful; photos

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has set many tongues wagging on social media after she dropped a lovely photo of herself on her official Instagram page which is going viral.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the photo and video-sharing app, Yvonne Okoro was seen wearing a skimpy dress as she beamed with an infectious smile.

The Ghanaian actress complemented her looks with an expensive-looking wig as she looked away from the lens of the camera before the photo was taken.

Yvonne Okoro was seen standing inside what looked like a plush apartment as she leaned against what looked like a counter.

After posting the photo, Yvonne Okoro captioned it:

"Well hello there,Long time no See ...Safari Valley Resort was quite the trip"

Celebs and fans react to Yvonne Okoro's photo

Many fans as well as celebrity friends of Yvonne Okoro took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

Ghanaian actress lydiaforson had this to say:

"Who you looking ?!"

Actor jamesgardinergh also quizzed:

"Very nice picture….. Who took it?"

zynnellzuh also wrote:

"You look so relaxed and content. Life is goood yeah!! "

blaq_sparo came in with the comment:

"Charleyyy see effortless beauty and glow"

