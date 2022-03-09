Michy has wowed many on social media with her matchless beauty in a new photo that she shared

The pretty socialite was seen wearing a beautiful white dress as she beamed with smiles for the camera

Michy used to date outspoken dancehall artiste Shatta Wale but they are now separated despite having a child together

Ghanaian brand influencer, actress and musician, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah famed as Michy has been spotted in a new photo looking as gorgeous as ever.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the actress was seen attending an event in town.

She was wearing a white bodycon dress as she beamed with smiles for her photo to be taken.

Michy looked away as the photographer captured her stunning image in that priceless moment which she was looking back at.

The entrepreneur complemented her look with a dyed wig as she caught all the attention in the room where she stood.

She gave props to the photographer who took the photo and said she was very happy to have worked with him.

After posting the photo, Michy wrote:

"Days I dreamt of a @manuelphotography_official shot have become a reality thank you Lense lord"

Fans of Michy react to the photo

Many fans and followers of the actress and musician took to the comment section to shower glowing words on Michy.

weedadrahmah came in with the comment:

"Beautiful Michy"

enjoy_dialygh also wrote:

"Very beautiful"

esther.baido.773 also wrote:

"U are looking very nice with your picture"

konkoofficial also noted:

"U looking sassy"

shatta_tina

"My pretty Queen"

