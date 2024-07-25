Ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan shared a video of himself jamming to Medikal's song in his car and praised the rapper

Medikal took to the comment section to react to Asamoah Gyan's video and hailed him for listening to the song

The video got reactions from many social media users who gave their comments

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal praised ex-Black Stars footballer Asamoah Gyan for jamming to his song in a video.

Asamoah Gyan jammed to Medikal's song

Asamoah Gyan took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself driving in town in one of his luxurious cars.

The ex-footballer jammed to Medikal's song, Clear Road, off the rapper's 2023 Planning & Plotting album. Asamoah Gyan nodded excitedly as he sang the song's lyrics and danced while recording himself.

The former Black Stars captain tagged rapper Medikal in the caption to express his love for the song and hailed him.

He wrote,

"Charley @amgmedikal song hit me this afternoon paaaaa oooo herrrr💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥🔥😂😂. Big ups bro 💪🏿💪🏿🔥."

Asamoah Gyan's social media post garnered a reaction from Medikal, who took to the comment section to praise the ex-footballer for listening to his song and hailing him.

The rapper replied,

"Ajeei, my chairman himself 🔥🔥 I salute !"

Below is the video of Asamoah Gyan jamming to Medikal's song:

Reactions to Asamoah Gyan's video

The footage got many reactions from social media users who flooded the comment section to express excitement about seeing Asamoah Gyan jamming to Medikal's song.

@_iam_razee commented:

"Your reaction is always lit 🔥 😂."

@1.dgustavo commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂baby jet nie👏👏."

@the_emeliesadio commented:

"Babyyy jet❤️🙌."

@darlinghotice commented:

"I really miss ur dancing moves😮😮😮😮😮."

@edwinkoomson commented:

"Baby jet come this way🤪🤪🤪."

@anokyeleticia commented:

"Is the vibe for me 😍🔥."

@laura.boye.313 commented:

"Eeiii Abena bi atena atena wenim amawo anaaa 😂😂😂😂🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️."

@rilz_elsabio commented:

"Capito 🔥🔥🔥 some trademark baby jet celebration vibes."

@fsbstudios_ commented:

"Think the great saw something."

@kofichibo commented:

"Hehehe bossman you look good this noon 👌 Ghana we got you."

@omidigold commented:

"One of the best goal scorer Africa has produced. legend🔥🔥😍."

Medikal dances with his beautiful sister

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal and his younger sister, Patrah Adwoa Frimpong, delighted their fans with a viral dance video.

Shared on Medikal's TikTok page, the video showed the happy siblings dancing to his hit song Not Searching, capturing the hearts of social media users.

In the video, Medikal and Patrah wowed their audience with their dance routine, exuding happiness. The duo's chemistry highlighted their close bond, making the performance even more adorable.

