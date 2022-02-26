Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, has excited her followers on social media with another hilarious video

Jidula's latest video has her shouting in excitement after seeing her father's photo mounted on a giant billboard in town

Moments after shouting and drawing her mother's attention to the billboard, Jidula went back to chew chicken like nobody's business

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter of Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy, was full of excitement after she spotted her father on a billboard in town.

Jidula was seated in a car with her brother, Janam, and their mother, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, who was out of the shot of the camera.

While their driver drove them through town, Jidula sighted a giant billboard with Stonebwoy's photo on it.

The billboard which was to advertise one of the many products Stonebwoy serves as the brand ambassador was on the opposite side of the road Jidula and her mother was travelling on.

Immediately she saw her father's image, the four-year-old girl was full of excitement as she prompted her mother to have a look at the billboard.

"Mum, it's daddy," Jidula shouted in excitement and drew the attention of her mother.

Jidula's mother replied by asking if that was daddy. Jidula's brother, Janam, who was standing in the car then answered their mother that it was 'daddy'.

All this time, Jidula was fixated on a piece of chicken which she was busily chewing in the car.

The video of the lovely moment has been shared on the Instagram page of Jidula. See below to watch it:

Jidula's followers laugh over video

The video of Jidula has stirred loads of reactions from social media users. While some were awed by Jidula's excitement upon seeing her father, others were left laughing at her chewing chicken.

agyemangyhaar said:

"Yeah is Daddyyyy❤️❤️❤️."

asantewaa.___ said:

"CJ is seeing just the chicken oh."

_s.ena_ said:

"And then straight back to the chicken."

bhurny_dictah said:

"It’s the biting of the chicken for me."

