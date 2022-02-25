A Facebook video of an adorable girl expressing intense excitement to welcome her grandmother has people feeling happy

The little girl was videoed sitting at the back of a vehicle as she waited for her granny to show up

Scores of people were quick to comment about how beautiful the little girl made their day with her happy mood

A video of a little girl's intense moment of infectious joy has left peeps on social media excited, with many commenting about how she made their day.

The girl's parents put a lot of thought into her safety as she sat in a modern car seat at the back of a vehicle.

In the clip making the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the adorable little princess had been waiting for her grandmother with intense excitement.

The child's guardian had gone to pick up her grandmom, and the girl, who was eager to meet her, could not hold her joy when she saw her granny.

The visibly elated girl screamed with joy while attempting to reach her grandmother, who was looking through the car's window.

As expected, thousands of netizens have reacted after the video emerged and went viral online.

As of the time of writing this report, the video had raked in more than 13,000 views, over 700 likes, and 46 comments.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh selected some of the compliments below:

Ivirlei Brookes indicated:

''This really. made my day.''

LaLa Enchanting said:

''It's the door handle pop for me. She's like: look-a-here gimme my grandma already!''

Cornel J commented:

''Young ms 50 Cent. Whether or not. She’s so beautiful.''

Queenie Dancer said:

''Knowing your presence brings that much joy, must add years to your life. So very special this moment in time.''

Ramona Edwards said:

''Open that door - he has come out of his seatbelt, I see you, Grandma!!! too cute.''

Molly Alghani commented:

''That's what happiness is that's what happened as is.''

