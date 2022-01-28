Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, has shown herself to be a talented little girl after exhibiting a good knowledge of music

In her latest video, Jidula has delivered a captivating freestyle as she hit the studio with her father

The video of Jidula has endeared to the hearts of many social media users who have praised her talent

Stonebwoy's daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, is only four years old but she is exhibiting signs of a very talented girl.

In her latest video, Jidula who is popularly known as CJ or C-Mama, has shown that she has some musical talent in her just like her dad.

The video shared on Jidula's Instagram page shows the little girl giving off some freestyle singing while in the studio with Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy's daughter is showing music talent Photo source: @jidulaxii

Source: Instagram

It all starts with CJ wearing a big set of headphones. Standing beside her dad, Jidula raps on a beat that was playing in the background.

Even though one could not make sense of what Jidula was saying in her freestyle, she was impressive for the fact that her timing was accurate.

Watch the video of Jidula's freestyle below:

Jidula's freestyle video gets fans excited

The freestyle from Jidual has earned her a lot of fans since it popped up online. Many people have been impressed with her delivery on the beat. Below are some fo the reactions as sighted by YEN.com.gh:

_scarlett_avery said:

"Ei awurade this particular one is not a child oo see how she’s going by beat."

saadsamira24 said:

" I don't understand why jidulaxii looks so serious ."

levi_mish said:

"Lmaoo how did she do it, cos shes on beat and all asem o."

3phya_kookie said:

"Eeeeiiii I’m tired ooo C mama u do everything ."

_keeyah_ said:

"Oh Yes,1 GAD Na your papa..She’s just following the beat,big ups C Mama❤️."

ska_vibes said:

"This video made me reconcile with how kartel used record songs with children."

