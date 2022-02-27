Obaapa Christy has released new photos with her last son as the child turned one year old on Friday, February 25

The Glory singer and her ''last king'' rocked beautiful attires for the occasion as they glowed for the camera

Fans were excited to see the musician and her cute son, as many commented about how he looked like her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, formerly Christiana Love, has released photos with her son Justin as the little ''king'' clocked one year old on Friday, February 25.

The mother-son duo struck a pose in two photos on Instagram, dazzling fans and social media users alike.

The pair sported stunning ensembles for the occasion as Obaapa Christy donned an all-white outfit, while her son wore a designer outfit with multiple colours.

Obaapa Christy and Her Last Son Drip with Cuteness as She Drops Photos to Mark His First Birthday. Photo credit: obaapachristyofficia

Source: Instagram

The Glory hit singer and her adorable son showed off their lovable fashion qualities in the Instagram photos.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She captioned the snaps as ''My last King 'JUSTIN' is one year old today.''

Celebrities, media personalities, and fans were excited to see the acclaimed gospel singer and her son beaming with smiles.

Singer ''Unbreakable'' Joyce Blessing said:

''Happy birthday Justin ❤️❤️.''

Television personality Afiaamankwaahtamakloe commented:

''Adorable baby boy. Glorious birthday.''

Singer Piesieesther said:

''Happy birthday baby King.''

Actress Tracey_boakye said:

''Happy birthday, baby ❤️.''

Iamtimakumkum said:

''Happy birthday our little king, we love you ❤️.''

Thick Ghanaian Lady Shares Beautiful Photos to Celebrate Her Birthday; Peeps Gush Over Her

Meanwhile, a plus-size Ghanaian woman, Maame Akosua Gardiner, has dazzled social media users with her natural beauty and confidence in her stunning figure.

Akosua turned heads with her birthday photos to mark another milestone in her life.

In the shots spotted by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful lady donned two different outfits for her special day. She was photographed looking in the direction of the camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh