A beautiful Ghanaian lady has released two attention-grabbing photos to mark her birthday in style

Maame Akosua Gardiner posed for the cute shots wearing two different outfits for her special day

She has left many netizens excited with the eye-popping photos as most people agree that she looked alluring

A plus-size Ghanaian woman, Maame Akosua Gardiner, has dazzled social media users with her natural beauty and confidence in her stunning figure.

Akosua turned heads with her birthday photos to mark another milestone in her life.

In the shots spotted by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful lady donned two different outfits for her special day. She was photographed looking in the direction of the camera.

Thick Ghanaian Lady Shares Beautiful Photos to Celebrate Her Birthday; Peeps Gush Over Her. Photo credit: Maame Akosua Gardiner

Akosua posed with her leg seemingly opened in one of the snaps that have caused wild excitements on social media.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Divine Pinto said:

''Happy earth day more years n more money dear.''

Nahna Ephya Adepah commented:

''Happy birthday darling.''

Stanley Tutu commented:

''Absolutely gorgeous!''

