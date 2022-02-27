Actress Tracey Boakye stole the show as she attended the christening of a baby who was named after her

Appearing at the naming ceremony in style, the actress brought loads of gifts in hampers for her goddaughter

On top of that, she gifted cash of GHC10,000 to be used to open a bank account for Baby Tracey while promising to cater for all her school fees in the future

Kumawood actress and movie Tracey Boakye showed her benevolence as she attended a naming ceremony in Kumasi on Saturday, February 27, 2022.

The actress gave an amount of GHc10,000 among other gifts to the baby who was been named after her.

In a video sighted on Zionfelix's Instagram page, Tracey was seen arriving at the naming ceremony ground in a beautiful white outfit. She arrived in the company of two gentlemen who helped her carry hampers she was to give the baby.

Tracey Has gifted her goddaughter over GHC10,000

Source: Instagram

Not long after she arrived, she was introduced as the godmother of the new baby and the chairperson for the occasion.

Tracey then proceeded to unveil the name of the newborn, Baby Tracey, after which she took the microphone to address the gathering.

In her speech, she promised to pay all the fees for the baby when she starts schooling. She handed over a bunch of 200 cedi notes which she said amounted to GHC10,000 to the baby's parents who were so excited.

As if the GHC10,000 and the hampers were not enough, Tracey sprayed loads of cedi notes on the baby's parents as she joined them on the dancefloor later.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh