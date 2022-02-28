A video of comic Ghanaian actor, Funny Face, and Jackie Appiah kissing has resurfaced online and fans can’t keep calm.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It was a movie scene where the two acted out as lovers or something of that sort.

Funny Face and Jackie are captured sitting on a large dining table with others.

A collage of Jackie Appiah and Funny Face. Photo credit: @jackieappiah @therealfunnyface/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After talking for a while, he paused and kissed Jackie, who was seated to his left.

Funny Face forgot his line and became confused right after his kiss and this brought laughter to them and those at the time.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Video triggers reactions

Jackie Appiah and Funny Face’s video has triggered massive reactions with one person saying he is shocked Funny Face really kissed Jackie Appiah:

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iam_blessing08: “Shocked he kissed JA why he no go mention real name.”

_arielle.official: “Dem go shoot like 53 takes.”

3pmbino_: “Chairman make dem start the video.”

juversity: “mad boy small kiss nu you forgot your lines.”

nodou_ght: “He is dreaming.”

19dreams_records: “Wa kiss nu afeeli.”

nuelarmstrong19: “He has forgotten his line.”

quabena_apyah: “I can’t stop laughing.”

emmanueladzaley: “@therealfunnyface kiss make u forgot your lines.”

lorre_ta: “I can’t stop watching it.”

kobysternross: “Lol. I miss him. He’s real on and off camera. I pray he’s well.”

boydebbie: “This video is still undefeated.”

ayarteydebora: “I can't stop laughing.”

wno668: “Finally his dream has come to pass.”

aposor_grace: “@therealfunnyface be legend Abeg.”

glitz_usherzz: “When you finally get the chance to kiss your crush.”

Source: YEN.com.gh