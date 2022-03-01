Star actress Nadia Buari has revealed that she does not know how to pose for pictures but take directions from one of her daughters

Nadia Buari shared photos with her daughter as the little girl showed her how to pose for the camera

The photos have stirred loads of reactions from social media users who have fallen in love with the little girl

Actress Nadia Buari may have all the exposure to cameras and experience around them because of her work. But when it comes to posing for pictures, she is a minnow.

According to Nadia, she only knows two poses and thus takes posing lessons and directions from one of her daughters.

The actress who revealed this secret in a post on her Instagram page noted that she only thinks of sitting or standing akimbo.

Revealing her secret, Nadia shared photos of an example of the little daughter showing her how to pose.

The first photo shows Nadia in a purple-coloured crop top bodycon with an acoustic guitar in her hand. The daughter stood opposite to her and posed in a manner which could be easily mistaken for a model.

"This little girl legit teaches me how to pose for photos. Cos me and my 2 poses dieerr…either I’m sitting on the floor or standing akimbo. Smdh. Lol," Nadia's caption read.

Nadia and daughter's pose stirs reactions

The photos shared by Nadia Buari have got loads of reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments below:

djphilgh said:

"This is beautiful but why hide her cutie face ."

dzakapatience said:

"They got the pose,lovely."

kafuidanku said:

"What a cute picture ."

celoader_ysmt said:

"Just like different colours different gift☺️."

mr_sariky said:

"@iamnadiabuari I love this.... Like mother like daughter ."

