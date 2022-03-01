Sandra Ankobiah has once again dazzled her teeming fans on social media with some stunning photos of herself exhibiting her wealth

The lawyer and socialite looked exceptionally elegant in her dashing outfit as she went shopping for bags

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for mesmerizing her fans with her classic fashion sense in the photos and videos of herself she shares online

The ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has turned heads on Instagram with her latest set of photos which are causing traffic on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular photo and video sharing app, Sandra Ankobiah was seen going shopping in what is believed to be a shop in London.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing on a flight of stairs while holding some paper bags probably from her shopping trip.

Photos of Sandra Ankobiah.

Source: Instagram

The pretty lawyer was seen wearing an army green dress as she sat by a table which had a red handbag on it.

She was seen with a wine glass in her hand as she laughed out loud while her photo was being taken.

She complimented her outfit with a pair of expensive-looking black high heels and a handbag with a colour shade as her outfit.

After posting the photos, Sandra Ankobiah captioned them:

"London by day."

Celebs and fans of Sandra Ankobia react to the photos

Many friends, colleagues and followers of Sandra Ankobiah took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared.

Actress lydiaforson wrote:

"I’m not jealous biaaa"

moeshaboduong also came in with the comment:

"I love you my sister in law @sandraankobiah God loves you more"

hairrbylove22 had this to say:

"Queen n more"

missben.gh had this to say:

"Class nkoaa"

Source: YEN.com.gh