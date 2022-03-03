An old friend of Nathan Quao's wife has revealed on social media that she is a complete wifely package

According to the lady known as @Rammie_x, the bride is such a wonderful personality and Nathan is so lucky to have her

@Rammie_x's post has caused a whole new stir with many Ghanaians rushing into the comment section to share their thoughts

Ramz, a young Ghanaian lady with the handle @Rammie_x has shared a beautiful personal testimony of famous sports journalist Nathan Quao's newly wedded wife, @Maame__Adjoa.

The old friend of Maame's indicated in a post on her Twitter handle that the bride is such an amazing person and @nathan_quao is so lucky to have her wonderful self to himself forever.

In her own words:

My girl is a whole wifeeeeee!!! @Maame__Adjoa Congratulations Gina! You are such an amazing person and @nathan_quao is so lucky he gets to have your wonderful self to himself forever . Love you and wish you both a beautiful and happy home! ❤

Comments from Ghanaians on social media

When netizens saw the heartwarming comment @Rammie_x shared about Nathan's wife, they went straight into the comment section to pour out their views.

@moulin_le_roux replying to @Rammie_x said:

Congratulations baby girl! Wishing you all the happiness in the world

Popular sports journalist @garyalsmith indicated:

We had waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayyy too much fun, guy. Congratulations bruh.

@ofri_larnney mentioned:

Be assured #SportsPanorama is going to be works . Coach's narration of the event and advice is all I look forward to. Benjamin abeg give Coach 30mins on this one.

See the post below

Nathan Quao's wedding

As YEN.com.gh reported, Quao who is the editor of the Citi Sports desk announced his marriage by sharing some photos on Twitter.

Citi FM/TV sports presenter Nathan Quao has gone off the eligible bachelors' list. Quao has got hitched in a lovely marriage ceremony in Accra.

The broadcaster tied the knot with his beautiful fiancé, identified as Georgina a.k.a. Maame Adjoa on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

In his tweet, Quao indicated that he had promised to make Maame Adjoa his wife and it had happened two years after the promise.

