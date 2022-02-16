Comic actor and embattled father, Funny Face, has gone to Bola Ray's office to apologise to him for misbehaving

He had insulted Bola Ray, together with Fadda Dickson, and Togolese football star, Emmanuel Adebayor

Funny Face levelled all manner of accusations and allegations against the personalities mentioned

He has regretted his action and blamed it on the trauma he suffered and fans have supported him

Ghanaian comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has apologised to Bola Ray over some insults he heaped on him in late 2021.

Funny Face had gone berserk and insulted Bola Ray, together with Fadda Dickson of Despite Media, and his own friend and sponsor, Emmanuel Adebayor.

He used unprintable words at them to the extent of attacking their mothers verbally, all because Funny Face claimed they had neglected him at the time he needed them most.

A collage of Bola Ray and Funny Face. Photo credit: @therealfunnyface @bolarayofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He has regretted his action and together with is manager, they have gone to Bola Ray’s office to apologise to him.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face said he asked the manager to accompany him to beg Bola Ray for what happened.

He explained that he was traumatised at that time, and he did not know what he was doing.

Funny Face hinted at going to apologise for Fadda Dickson and Adebayor very soon.

Fans react to Funny Face’s post

Many people are happy with Funny Face’s move and they have declared support for him.

Some commented that it was the right move he took to go to apologise to Bola Ray, and urged him to do same with the other people who were affected, thus Fadda Dickson, and Adebayor.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

owireku_: “Nyame nti wo be di nkunim.”

the1957news: “Good move bro.”

klose_kemenya: “Big move.”

monifirst: “On God.”

yaya_ib22: “Wow excellent move Funny apologize is accepted, may GOD left you up than before bro , never give up funny we love you bro.”

kobby___script: “Acceptable.”

quamebaron1: “God is with you @therealfunnyface.”

ranko1z: “Bless you big brother.”

swagahat4: “May the good Lord bless,guide and protect you am really happy to see that.”

blarhkwesiblay: “Bold step bro.”

najat.abu: “Awwww. Everything will be fine soon.”

albert_noble3330: “Glory hallelujah hallelujah I am proud of you brother may God give them the heart to forgive you, we are about to take over Ghana watch out the Children President is back.”

temiphilip: “You've done well.”

aadeipena: “You’ve done well.”

martinezshoespa: “Lovely.”

Funny Face insults Bola Ray, Adebayor, and Fadda Dickson

Funny Face made headlines for the bad reasons in October 2021 after he unleashed venom on the media giants and star footballer.

According to Funny Face, even though Adebayor had given him chances upon chances and stuck with him through his hard times, the Togolese footballer changed toward him in 2020.

For this reason, Funny Face insulted the former Real Madrid player for unfollowing him on social media.

Moving from Adebayor, Funny Face turned his guns on Fadda Dickson and indicated that the Despite Media boss had allegedly neglected him.

Funny Face then spoke about EIB boss, Bola Ray and levelled a number of accusations against him.

He was later diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and confined to the psychiatric hospital where he spent some days.

Source: YEN.com.gh