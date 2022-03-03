Sarkodie's beautiful wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday, March 3, 2022

She shared a glowing photo, and a touching scripture from Isaiah 53:1 to sum up her feeling on her birthday

Many people have reacted to Tracy Sarkcess' post and have wished her happy birthday while praising her

Rapper Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy Owusu-Addo, has turned 32 years on March 3, 2022, and she is so thankful for her life.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tracy’s Instagram, she shared a gorgeous photo of her looking radiant like the sunshine, and with a caption that reveals her birthday attitude toward God.

She thanked God for showing her eternal grace, and for allowing her to have favour in her eyes.

A collage of Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess. Photo credit: @tracysarkcess/Instagram

To Tracy, her new age is for another year of building self-value, -love and friendships.

She then quoted the scripture found at Isaiah 51:3 that says:

The LORD will surely comfort Zion and will look with compassion on all her ruins;

he will make her deserts like Eden, her wastelands like the garden of the LORD.

Joy and gladness will be found in her, thanksgiving and the sound of singing.”, according to the New International Version.

Massive reactions to Tracy’s post

Sarkodie’s wife’s post has triggered massive reactions on social media with many wishing her happy birthday.

Others pronounced blessings on Tracy and had nice words to describe her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

