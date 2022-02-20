Rapper Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has caused a massive traffic online with a new video shared shared

She was attending a wedding as a bridesmaid and she looked so dashing in her super gorgeous outfit

Many people have showered praises on Tracy for looking classy, and also on Sarkodie for choosing a pretty wife

The wife of Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess, has got fans screaming her name on social media following a beautiful video she shared online.

She shared the video to her Twitter handle with the caption that she was on a bridesmaid duty.

Even though the full style is not seen as Tracy was seated behind the steering wheel, the top of the dress is seen and it is indeed classy.

Fans praise Sarkodie’s wife on video

The video has got many people hailing Sarkodie’s stylish wife to the extent of praising the musician himself.

Others also picked on Sarkodie’s colleague Shatta Wale, wondering when he would also have a wife.

Kobby Sarkcess, for instance, wrote that Sarkodie’s wife is always looking beautiful:

Nation was being mischievous when he asked when Ghanaians would see such a representation of Shatta Wale:

King Nat also asked a similar question:

Kojo Muller was blown off his feet:

King Kob described Tracy Sarkcess as Obaapa meaning Good woman:

Stanley wrote that Sarkodie has good taste:

Amoako Enock could not stop admiring Sarkodie’s wife:

Hon. Boakye was overly wowed:

Godwin was amazed over Tracy’s beauty:

More comments came through for Tracy Sarkcess:

