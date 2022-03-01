Shatta Wale showed love to his ex-partner and baby mama, Michy, during a recent performance at the Accra Technical University (ATU)

The Dancehall musician paused his performance in order to beg his teeming fans to support Michy's business and music

He also described his ex-fiancee as a good woman in a video from his performance which has gone viral online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It has been over three years since Shatta Wale and Michy, the mother of his son Majesty, but he still holds her dear to his heart.

This reverence for Michy was once again exhibited as Shatta Wale performed at the Accra Technical University (ATU) on Saturday.

In a video from the programme shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa, Shatta Wale is seen performing to a mammoth crowd a the concert

Shatta Wale has shown love to Michy Photo source: @shattawalenima, @michygh

Source: Instagram

Midway through his performance, he stopped singing and started talking about Michy to the excitement of the crowd.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Shatta Wale noted that even though Michy is a good woman, it just happened that they could not be together as it happens in life sometimes. He thus called on his fans to support Michy in all her endeavours.

"One thing I want to tell you is that she [Michy] is a very good woman and in life, things happen. Anything she dey do, make you people support am the way you dey support me. Whether her business or her music, support her for me I beg you," he said to cheers.

See below for the video as shared on Instagram:

Shatta Wale and Michy's son exposes mum for not shaving

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale and Michy's son, Majesty, recently embarrassed his mother after sharing a new photo on social media.

Majesty and Michy recently visited the beach to have fun and he shared a photo flaunting his '6-packs' while calling out his mom for not shaving her armpit.

The caption to Majesty's photo caught his mother by surprise who responded with other followers also sharing their thoughts.

Shatta Wale's mother reportedly evicted from her house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's mother had been evicted from her apartment owing to unpaid rents from past months.

The landlady of the apartment was said to have given up hopes of receiving her rent and asked Wale's mother to pack out.

Shatta Wale had also been unreachable to settle his mother's rent issue hence the home owner's recent decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh