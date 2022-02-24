Shatta Wale's ex-lover Michy, known in private life as Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, recently visited the beach with their son, Majesty Alexander.

Just like many of their outings, a photo from the visit to the beach has found its way onto social media.

The photo shared on Majesty's Instagram page shows the mother and son sitting on a canoe at the beach.

Shatta Wale and Michy's son, Majesty, has called out his mother Photo source: @himajesty_majesty

Source: Instagram

While the mother rocked a green-coloured bikini, Majesty wore a pair of shorts with his tummy and chest left bare. The two look excited as they were full of wide smiles in the photo.

Knowing the two, such photos could be said to be regular. But is in his caption that Majesty raised eyebrows. After 'bragging' about having six-packs, the little one called out his mother for not shaving her armpit. According to Majesty, his mother had forgotten to shave.

"Just me & my ‘6 packs’ living it up in the sunset with the pretty lady beside me who forgot to shave her armpit @michygh do better next time, lady," the caption read.

Michy, others react to Majesty's post

The post on Majesty's page quickly triggered a response from his mother who sound surprised saying:

"Wow, wow it’s all good Maj @hismajesty_majesty I’ll my armpit next time."

Others also shared their thoughts on Majesty's post.

hottytv said:

"Where is the 6 packs ‍♀️‍♀️, Majesty I can’t see ooo ."

shidalove_1.0 said:

"It's the 6 packs for me ."

eckybel_brown said:

"I can’t see the 6 packs @hismajesty_majesty ."

itslulaslife said:

"Maj last time we tried to book @suntaa_beach_boxx they told us we can’t come as the place isn’t for kids it’s nice that they allowed you please next time add ur squad to the VIP list ♥️."

Source: YEN.com.gh