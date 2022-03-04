Celebrity beefs have become a regular feature of Ghana entertainment industry and many have been involved

Celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has delved deeper into the beefs explaining why they can be real of fake

He spoke on the dangers of the beef on the lives of the fans and followers of the celebrities involved

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The case of celebrities beefing in Ghana seems to have become an aspect of the entertainment industry.

Some get so heated that personal secrets are revealed while other beefs seem trivial.

This has led many into thinking that celebs beef is nothing to write home about because they are not real.

A collage of Shatta Wale, Ameyaw Debrah, and Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @ameyaw112 @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh spoke with Ghana’s first and foremost blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, in an exclusive interview on this issue.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to him, there are times that the beef has proven to be a serious one while others are put up merely for publicity stunt.

I think from experiences, some have been quite real, and some have also been cooked up for different kinds of publicity stunt. Because you realise that these things get attention. The media picks it up and they are talking about it, fans pick it up and they are talking about it so over the years, we have seen a lot of them being deployed in the industry.”

He noted that some of the beefs are also for promotional purpose, making it a mix of beefs being fake and real at the same time.

But I think fairly, some of them have been heated beef and others have been just for the fun of it for promoting something specific so I think it is a mix”

Ameyaw, however, has an admonishment to the celebrities because whether for fun or real, their fans take it to the extreme and behave in ways that are not the best.

For me, I think it shouldn’t be too much because sometimes, even though those who are involved in it are doing it just for fun, their fans pick it up and take it seriously and say all manner of things against the other party and sometimes you see some clashing so I think it is important that we reduce it. There is a lot of it that sometimes we the media should avoid. Sometimes, we don’t even have to enable it.”

Major celebrity beefs of 2021

The year 2021 did not go by without beefs, or fight by some celebrities, as usual.

The year also featured beefs by some who were not expected to have behaves in that manner. Again, some celebs who were thought of as good friends also fought on social media and ended their friendship.

YEN.com.gh published 6 of the major beefs that shook Ghana in 2021, including that of Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar that led to the spilling of the secret that Tracey Boakye's baby daddy is Kwaku Oteng, the Adonko Bitters man.

Source: YEN.com.gh