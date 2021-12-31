As usual in the entertainment industry, the year 2021 did not go by without beefs, or fight by some celebrities.

The year also featured beefs by some who were not expected to behave in that manner. Again, some celebs who were thought of as good friends also fought on social media and ended their friendship.

YEN.com.gh brings you 6 of the major beefs of 2021 that set the internet on fire.

1. Afia Schwar vs. Twene Jonas: Afia Schwar and the popular US-based Ghanaian vlogger, Twene Jonas are one of the groups. He had called the Asantehene names that had many condemning him. Afia Schwar got involved in the beef without any invitation and made a public proclamation that she was going to ensure Twene Jonas was caught and deported by the US government within three months. This was after she got into a personal banter with Twene Jonas in which she called her "fufu funu" (yesterday’s fufu). This happened in April-May of 2021, and 2021 is almost ending and Twene Jonas is still enjoying life in the US.

2. Afia Schwar vs. Ayisha Modi: Afia Schwar’s social media fight with Ayisha Modi trended for many days. She used unprintable words at Ayisha, including that she was in an abominable relationship with Rev. Obofour’s wife, Bofowa. It was a heated banter in which Ayisha Modi also accused Afia of coming to her house at midnight to initiate her into a cult. Afia went on to spill secrets that Ayisha Modi told her about Stonebwoy, Obofour, and Moesha Bodung.

3. Tracey Boakye vs. Ayisha Modi: Tracey Boakye got involved with Ayisha Modi following Modi’s social media fight with Afia Schwar. They called themselves unprintable names. It was at that time that Ayisha Modi dropped the bombshell that Tracey Boakye’s daughter was fathered by Dr Kwaku Oteng, the Adonko man.

4. Afia Schwar vs. Obofour’s wife: Afia also had a difference with Obofour’s wife, Lady Ciara, also known as Bofowa. This also stemmed from Schwar’s fight with Ayisha Modi when she said Bofowa and Ayisha Modi were lesbian partners. Bofowa responded in fury and said Afia should not bite the fingers that once fed her.

5. Hopeson Adorye vs. Twene Jonas: The NPP communication member, Hopeson Adorye, got angry with Twene Jonas and accused him of using insulting words at Akufo-Addo and the entire government. Like Afia Schwar, Hopeson also threatened to ensure that Twene Jonas was deported.

6. Nana Agradaa vs. Rev. Owusu Bempah: The former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, now claiming to have repented with the new name Evangelist Patricia Oduro, also fought with Rev Owusu Bempah. The two were formerly good friends until Agradaa’s claim of repentance. For reasons best known to them, Bempah stormed Agradaa’s house with his boys while wielding guns. This led to the arrest of Bempah.

