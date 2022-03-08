Fetish priestess turned evangelist Nana Agradaa has given peeps a look into her magnificent mansion

Nana Agradaa showed off a number of expensive cars parked on her compound as she stepped out of the house

In the video, Agradaa threw shades at someone she is bantering and asked him to man up and face her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Evangelist Mrs Patricia Oduro, the repented fetish priestess who was known as Nana Agradaa, has shown that she is a very rich woman.

Evangelist Mama Pat has been spotted flaunting his wealth. She showed off expensive cars parked inside her big mansion.

In a video shared on social media, Agradaa was seen rocking a red and green dress with a bag hanging on one hand.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

She looked to be headed somewhere and was looking cheerful as she walked towards one of the cars on the compound, a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Agradaa's Mercedes Benz and Toyota cars

Apart from the Toyota Land Cruiser, she was going to drive out, Agradaa had a number of other expensive cars parked on her compound.

The other cars sighted in the video included two Mercedes Benz cars and two other Toyota SUVs in black and white colours.

Agradaa taunts beef mate

While moving towards her car, Agradaa was heard casting insinuations at someone she seems to be bantering with.

In her statements, she claimed that the person (whose name she did not mention) was chickening out of the banter just after it had started.

"I am Evangelist Patricia Oduro Kornateng. Do you understand? I'm still unbreakable, aboozigi in a professional way.

"Master, I thought you said were bold enough...why have you caught your ball and run away with it while playing with a woman?

"You thought you had capacity...agradaa movement...you will check us brutal," she said in Twi.

Check below for the video as seen on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Was Agradaa shading at Obofour?

While Agradaa was not specific about who her shades were aimed at, it is obvious that she was directing it at a man.

The only man Agradaa is known to have engaged in banter with is Reverend Obofour, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC).

Agradaa, in late February, made damning allegations about Obofour and his wife.

Video on Obofour sits on massive cobra throne leaves peeps in fear

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ghanaian Reverend Obofour had posed on a customised snake chair in a video on social media

The APC founder sat on the gold-plated chair with a head of a giant cobra with its mouth wide open

The rare video has sparked varied views from social media users as some expressed shock and others said there's nothing sinister about the clip.

Source: YEN.com.gh