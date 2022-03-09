Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has got fans talking with a video of flaunting her new nose ring

She shared the video with her fans and followers to her Instagram handle, @she_loves_officialmaameserwaa

Many people have admired the video and called the young actress beautiful, pretty, among others

Young Kumawood actress, Clara Benson, known popularly as Maame Serwaa, has stunned her fans and followers on Instagram with a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa is seen flaunting a newly acquired nose ring that makes her look so cute.

She shared the video that only captured her face and kept bringing the video close so that her fans can have a good look of her new add-on.

Fans react to Maame Serwaa’s nose ring

The video has some comments from fans who have admired Maame Serwaa. Many of her described her as beautiful and admirable.

See a few of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

kubratuzakari: “Beautiful.”

gifty.quarcoo.5099: “I really admire u a lot.”

esther.kreamer: “The beautiful Maame Serwaa.”

esther.kreamer: “How are you my dear.”

pax.william_boanerges__gh: “Hello beautiful.”

Maame Serwaa flaunts tattoo on her chest

Maame Serwaa was in the news earlier when she flaunted a tattoo on her broad chest.

In the photo published by YEN.com.gh, the young actress lets out a beautiful smile in her white top that has been designed in a way that her chest is laid bare for all to see.

The full tattoo does not show, however, part of it stuck on the left side of her chest is plainly seen.

That photo got many people talking with some saying that Maame Serwaa's colleague, Yaa Jackson, might have a hand in the decision of the actress getting a tattoo.

Massive transformation

Maame Serwaa has had a massive transformation over the past years since she came into the limelight.

YEN.com.gh earlier published 10 photos that show how gorgeous she has grown in recent times. In all the photos, she displayed various looks that got her fans excited about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh