Kumawood darling actress, Maame Serwaa, has got Ghanaians talking with a new tattoo she got

The attractive tattoo rests on her broad chest in a new photo seen by YEN.com.gh

The photo has triggered reactions from fans who have argued among themselves

Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has flaunted another tattoo on her broad chest in a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh.

In the photo, the young actress lets out a beautiful smile in her white top that has been designed in a way that her chest is laid bare for all to see.

The full tattoo does not show, however, part of it stuck on the left side of her chest is plainly seen.

The actress has often displayed the cute tattoo on her right hand in most of her photos.

Reaction

The fact that Maame Serwaa has another tattoo on that part of her body has many talking and arguing among themselves.

Mari Gyataa, for instance, said Yaa Jackson has a hand in this decision taken by Maame Serwaa.

mari_gyataa: "Area mama also got a tattoo I never knew. Antie Yaa is training you well well very soon the piercing and weekend travel go begin"

Sika fired back and said Maame Serwaa had her tattoo before Yaa Jackson:

sika_feminine_health_: “She did hers before Yaa koraaa.”

Zinita also defended Maame Serwaa:

zinita.aa: “She did hers earlier koraaa she first did one on her hand”

See more comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

queenlylamptey: “She has 2 tatoos.”

su.ccess4148: “My sister please don't say dat Yaa can't control mama Serwaa life da she love it and she did it so stop saying tins on some bodys life.”

