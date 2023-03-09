Nana Ama McBrown has overly excited about her wig such that she recorded a video and shared it on her socials

Clad in black, she beamed with smiles as she whipped her hair and gave viewers an up-close look into the quality hair on her head

The video got many people admiring how ravishing she looked as they commend Naads Luxury Hair for contributing to her impeccable look

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown shared a video on her social media pages whereby she was overjoyed about her frontal lace wig.

Clad in black, Mrs McBrown Mensah rocked a black corset dress that acentuated her voluptuous hourglass figure.

In the video, she flaunted her black frontal lace wig. She whipped it behind her, shook it to show how it flowed, and even brought it closer to the camera for viewers to see how quality the human hair is.

Pleased with how her hair contributed massively to how stunning she looked in her black corset dress, she repeatedly said that the hair was luxury.

"This is luxury. Naads, this is luxury," she said.

McBrown's hair was styled such that the front part was parted into two sections and tucked it behind her. The bottom part of the hair with big curls was left to hang across her back, while the midsection was held in a puff with circular puffs.

Below is the video of Nana Ama McBrown showing off her wig.

Reactions from Ghanaians

iamhamamat said:

Gorgeousness

royalkessewaagmb22 commented:

❤️❤️❤️so gorgeous

Tricia love said:

beautiful dress and you look charming.....but the dress is too revealing

Tildahriss_gh remarked:

mummy please I'll be coming for the dress oo

Esi_Bernice said:

When I say this woman is free-spirited person, trust me, she is

Miss-Ewurabenagh62❤️ said:

Please, mummy give it to me after

Rev Mary Suuriyelle remarked:

The only EMPRESS of our time kindly dash me that LUXURY when you are tired of wearing it. Lovely ❤️❤️

Adiza Abubakar Ayobi stated:

forget the luxury hair,the dress is giving ❤we love you our Empress bakop3❤

