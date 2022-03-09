Anita Akuffo has wowed social media users another powerful photo flaunting her spotless beauty on Instagram

The TV star was spotted wearing a designed white t-shirt and a pair of jeans as she posed for the camera

The photo has attracted massive reactions from social media users as they extended their compliments her

Date Rush hostess, Anita Akuffo, is on top of her game as she has once again taken to Instagram to melt the hearts of her male followers.

Anita has released a new photo proving why she is one of the most beautiful TV stars in Ghana at the moment.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Anita is captured wearing a white t-shirt that has a drawing of the Ghana map.

She was also seen in skin-tight jeans complimenting her beauty with a pair of sneakers.

From the photo, she posed for the camera as she looks so beautiful and stunning.

Her caption read. "A Babe"

Men fall for her

_kobby_hooper:

"The ear rings de3 masa don't go there oooooo hw3"

chrisebube:

"Your outfit is top notch"

_aniscooser:

"This is so beautiful"

ellaniels1234:

"Ala miss beauty"

