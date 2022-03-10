Ghanaian actress, Belinda Dzatta, is celebrating her birthday on March 10, 2022, and social media has been buzzing.

Belinda is one of the budding actresses that has been blessing our screens with her acting skills and beauty.

As she is celebrating her birthday, social media especially Instagram has been flooded with her photos.

Belinda Dzatta: 7 stunning birthday photos of Ghanaian actress (Photo credit: Instagram/Belinda Dzatta)

The US-based actress is also noted for flaunting her beauty and stylish looks.

YEN.com.gh has joined the celebration by compiling the 7 most beautiful photos of the actress.

1. Belinda looks calm on her special day. She posed for the camera with her beautiful braids and a lovely small handbag:

2. Still in the birthday mood and her stunning photo tells how she is feeling. Belinda posed for the camera with her stunning shape:

3. She looks into the camera and she isn't even shy and she is spot on with her the kind of outfit she wears:

4. A short hair in a black outfit and she killed it. Belinda is having the moment in her life and she been releasing gorgeous photos on her page:

5. Simple and hot, that is what a madam Belinda is telling us and she ticked all the boxes meaning she is apt:

6. Beautiful outfit and a beautiful soul. That is what Belinda brings to the table and no wonder she was able to win the heart of many:

7. Belinda walking with a big heart and she always got good eyes when it comes to fashion and she just killed it here:

