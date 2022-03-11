"Save the date anaa?"

Kumawood star Yaw Dabo recently shared beautiful photos of him twinning in football jerseys with a lady

The diminutive actor indicated that the jerseys were the new kits for his colts football team, Dabo Soccer Academy

However, some of his followers are insinuating and asking questions that he is romantically involved with the lady

Kumawood actor Samuel Dabo, popularly known as Yaw Dabo, has captured the interest of social media users after releasing new photos online.

The actor's latest photos show him and a pretty-looking lady twinning in the same set of football jerseys.

In the photos sighted on his Instagram page by YEN.com.gh, Dabo was seen rocking the blue-coloured jersey. He had the shirt tucked into the pair of shorts.

Yaw Dabo has stirred talk with his latest photos Photo source: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

The actor rocked a pair of lime-coloured pairs which match the trims on the jersey while also wearing a pair of red football boots.

Similarly, the lady sporting long braids dressed almost exactly like Dabo except that the colour of her boots changed.

The two had some interesting poses for the camera including the lady sitting Dabo and also carrying him.

Two of the slides in Dabo's post showed a different boy with the lady dressed in the same jersey.

Sharing the photos, Dabo indicated that they were taken to showcase the new football jersey for Dabo Soccer Academy, a colts team he owns.

"Dabo Soccer Academy New Jersey @dabosocceracademy," his caption read.

Dabo's photos excite fans

The photos shared by Yaw Dabo have got some of his fans excited. While some are happy for him over the progress of his academy, others are wondering if the lady is his lover. Even though Dabo's caption clearly explained that it was a jersey for his team, some are wondering if they are pre-wedding photos.

Below are some of the interesting comments which were sighted by YEN.com.gh:v

charitymensah_official thought it was Dabo's woman:

"Wifey ."

ebenezertheonlyferguson wondered if the photos were to announce a wedding:

"Save the date anaa?"

_inamed congratulated Dabo:

"Congratulations senior ."

queenyqueeny55 said:

"Nice, you are trying your best God bless you for that."

