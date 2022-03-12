Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger is burying her late father, Augustine Adjei, today, March 12, 2022. The burial is already underway at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi.

Early videos from the burial service show it to be a black and white affair with loads of mourners on sight.

In one of these videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar has virtually broken down at the funeral grounds.

The video posted on Instagram page @ghkwaku shows Schwar shedding uncontrollable tears as she walked away from where her dad had been laid in state. After getting to her car, she knelt down and wept more.

So severe was her weeping that it had to take her friends, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah, to console and bring her back to her seat.

