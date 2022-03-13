Controversial actress Afia Schwar and the mother have been criticised for the way they conducted themselves at the father's funeral

She was captured resting her head on the mother's right shoulder as they both were in a pensive mood

Some fans think the two women were simply acting out for various reasons, including money and favour

Afia Schwar has been accused of acting up at her father’s funeral following a photo of her and the mother that has popped up.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Nkonkonsah.com, Afia Schwar is seen with her head on the shoulder of her mother, and both had their eyes closed.

It seems Afia found comfort on her mother’s shoulder, on which she decided to rest the pain of burying her father.

Fans react to Afia Schwar and mother’s photo at her father’s funeral

However, looking closely at the photo, and for reasons best known to them, some fans have claimed that Afia was acting because she knew the cameras were on her.

Ahenfia Kaakyiere1, for instance, wrote that Afia was plainly acting in the photo:

ahenfie_kaakyire1: “Eii acting paa niee.”

Sede Brown could not agree more:

sedebrown: “@ahenfie_kaakyire1 aswear.”

Pokuah also added that Afia was acting up because of money:

pokuahaddea: “@ahenfie_kaakyire1 she's acting up cus of money oooh boi3.”

However, there were some other fans who did not agree with the others that Afia was acting and chastised them. See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

fabric_center_gh: “@ahenfie_kaakyire1 how can you say this hmmmm I wish you don’t go through this experience hmmmm.”

henr_y2363: “@ahenfie_kaakyire1 must you hate her to this extent , is she the only bad person in Ghana. Hypocrites.”

serh_nam92: “@ahenfie_kaakyire1 Are you okay??? How can you even say this about someone mourning her dad.”

nhyiraamaadepa_: “@pokuahaddea a lady like you saying this ant you ashamed.”

shayne_dapaah: “@ahenfie_kaakyire1 seriously?Pray this never happens to you.”

ahenfie_kaakyire1: “@shayne_dapaah see we are not kids here oo... Who doesn't know Afia? Please.”

mee_shawtyy: “I’m in tears.”

akosuadedu: “It's not easy.”

villas_boaz: “So sad.”

Tracey Boakye dashes money at Afia Schwar's father's funeral

Meanwhile, still on the funeral, Kumawood actress, and businesswoman, Tracey Boakye, has caused massive traffic at Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral when she dashed money to some people there.

Boakye is seen comfortably seated with the traditional dancers at the event approached him and lined up for some cash.

As customs demands, Tracey Boaye pulled out her purse and started bringing out 50 cedis note to the people.

She has been hailed on social media for this showy display of her riches.

