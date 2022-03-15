One-time celebrated singer, Mzbel and controversial on-air personality, Afia Schwar are no more friends but they can't stop dominating the headlines.

The two rivals who were best of friends no longer have their fathers alive as they both buried them last week.

Now, there have been many issues that have popped up aftermath of the two funerals as Mzbel's staged her dad's funeral in Accra while Afia Schwar buried her dad in Kumasi.

Mzbel Mocks Afia Schwar in video after father's funeral (Photo credit: Instagram/Sweet Maame Adwoa)

After burying her father, Afia Schwar took to social media to thank many important for supporting her throughout the funeral.

In her videos, she was heard saying ‘Dada Damoase’ which literally means 'My father thank you all'

Following that video, a video of Mzbel mimicking Afia Schwar's ‘Dada Damoase’ tag has popped up online.

In the video, she was seen with her friends at a coded location saying ‘Dada Damoase."

Fans reaction:

_ms_oforiwaa:

"Mmaa mpayinfo) nkoraa sei"

atipoeig:

"Be ready for her"

preciousadu7:

"Inmuturity,lol"

trueafrokay:

"They're very immature. Used to talk some for her but she too is another. Tweaaa"

Afia Schwar shades Mzbel; says singer’s father’s funeral was poor like our day

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has taken a swipe at her former best friend, Mzbel, in a new video after they both buried their fathers.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Afia Schwar’s Instagram, she thanked her guests for attending in their numbers and making the ceremony rich.

Afia then mentioned that her father’s funeral was not poor like the funeral held for one Alhaji at Gbawe.

According to her, that funeral was like the kids’ favourite party held in school, Our Day.

She claimed that people even had to borrow shoes to attend that poor funeral ceremony.

