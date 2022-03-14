Some guests who were at the funeral of Afia Schwarzenegger's father have registered their displeasure at happenings on the day

The ladies who appeared quite disappointed said they were not even given water to drink even after donating money at the funeral

Afia Schwarzenegger laid her father to rest over the weekend at a funeral which saw a lot of people attending

Some guests who showed up to support media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger during her dad's funeral have complained about happenings on the day.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the rather livid ladies who were leaving the funeral grounds complained about how they were treated on the day.

According to them, they did not even get water to drink after donating money to support the funeral costs.

One of the ladies who spoke the most indicated that they complained to Afia Schwar's son about their challenge but they claimed he asked them if they came to mourn or came to drink water.

Some of the women indicated that some people even passed out at the funeral grounds due to dehydration.

According to the lady, they complained to the family of Afia Schwar but they did very little to save the situation.

The lady continued to say that even some old people who were at the funeral were given nothing to eat.

While lamenting about the way they were treated, one lady disagreed with the earlier claims and said they were fed.

